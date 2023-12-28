Indore: Two Killed, One Injured In Separate Road Accidents

Representational Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and one injured in two separate road accidents on Tuesday. In the first incident, a 20-year-old man was killed and his friend injured after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Gandhi Nagar area. The accident happened at Dilip Nagar Road around 4 pm when he was returning to his house after submitting his provident fund-related documents. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. His friend is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The truck driver fled from the scene leaving his truck. The police are investigating the case and have seized the vehicle.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Monu Patel, a resident of Ghatabillod. His friend has been identified as Mandeep. Monu’s cousin Rahul said that Monu is a machine operator in Dhar and had come to Indore to submit his provident fund documents at ESIC with his friend. He was returning to his house when a truck hit his motorcycle.

In the second incident, a 28-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle in Tilak Nagar police station area on Tuesday. The accident happened near Bengali Square around 6 pm when he was on way to work. He was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours on Wednesday. The police are investigating the case and gathering information to know the circumstances under which the accident happened.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Anil Sawle, a resident of Shanti Nagar in Mushakedi. Anil’s family member Raja said that Anil was a driver and was going to work when an unknown vehicle hit him. The police initiated an inquiry into both the cases and conducted post-mortem of the deceased.