Indore: Two Including Private Bank Officer Held In Online Fraud Of ₹85 Lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Cyber Cell arrested two persons including a business development manager of a private bank in connection with an online fraud of Rs 85 lakh. The manager with the help of another bank employee had opened a current account of a fake firm using the document of another accused. The accused allegedly confessed to selling a current bank account to fraudsters in Dubai for Rs 12 lakh as well.

SP (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said that a businessman from the city had lodged a complaint that an unidentified person duped him of Rs 85.21 lakh on the pretext of good return in share trading. A case under section 420, 34 of the IPC and 66-D of the IT Act was registered against unidentified persons. A team of inspector Anju Patel, SI Bharti VIshwakarma and constable Ramesh Bhide was constituted for investigation. The officials gathered information about the mobile numbers and bank accounts which were used in the crime.

Account holder Rakesh Kumar Tripathi, a resident of Balrampur in UP and present resident of Sukhliya area of the city was caught by cyber cell officers. Tripathi allegedly confessed to his crime and informed the police that he had been lured by a bank manager of a private bank so he had opened a current account with a fake firm named RK Enterprises. He had taken the help of other people as well. During investigation, Jabaz Qureshi, a resident of Mahidpur in Ujjain district and present resident of Snehlataganj area of the city was arrested by cell officials.

He informed officials that he is associated with other gangs indulged in duping people. He had done fake KYC of Tripathi and took help of the employees of another bank to open a savings account of Tripathi. After that he had created a fake firm RK Enterprises and opened a current bank account of Tripathi.

Qureshi had allegedly withdrawn Rs 40k from Tripathi’s bank account using his ATM card. He had also done transactions with other people. The accused had done transactions of Rs 6.18 crore in two months using corporate IDs and Bulk Upload Facility. The gang indulged in duping people with the help of arrested accused is being searched by the team.

35 current accounts opened, 15 verified

Singh informed Free Press that during investigation, the gang had opened 35 current accounts using fake documents so far. However, the police have verified the details of only 15 current accounts and the investigation is on into the case. Three more key persons are on the run in connection with the same. They used to sell usernames and passwords of the bank account through a social media platform for money.

They had sold a current account to online fraudsters in Dubai for Rs 12 lakh. They had allegedly confessed to this before Haryana Police when their accomplices were caught by the cops. The gang also opened a bank account with the name Garhwal Enterprises. Investigation is on to know the location of Garhwal Enterprises but the police came to know that an online fraud of Rs 45 lakh had occurred a few months ago in the city and Rs 7 lakh of the amount was transferred to Garhwal Enterprises’ bank account.

SP Singh said that people can avoid online fraud by following the precautions given below-

1. Avoid falling into the trap of high profit offers and links given by unidentified persons.

2. Do not fall into the trap of scams that claim to earn money from home by liking messages sent from unknown WhatsApp numbers.

3. Avoid the temptation of earning high profits by doing tasking work.

4. Do not attend unwanted video calls.

5. Avoid taking loans through online applications.

6. Do not share the user ID and password of online shopping applications with unknown persons.

7. Do not share debit/credit card information with unknown persons.

8. Do not follow any instructions given by unknown persons on phone calls.

9. Do not download any type of remote application on mobile.