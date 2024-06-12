 Indore: Interstate Burqa Gang Busted, Three Including Two Women Held, Stolen Gold Worth Rs 12 Lakh Recovered
During interrogation, the accused informed the police about their modus operandi that they used to target those jewellers who sat alone at the shop as they could easily fall prey to them in their conversation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sarafa police arrested three members of an interstate burqa gang from Malegaon, Maharashtra including two women and recovered stolen gold worth Rs 12 lakh and seized the vehicle used in the crime. But the police had to use all their persuasive skills to catch the culprits as a crowd confronted them when they tried to catch the accused. The police finally managed to get their hands on the accused after nearly 10 hours of standoff with the crowd and intense dialogue, with the help of local police.

According to the police, a jeweller lodged a complaint with Sarafa police on June 6 that two women wearing face masks came to his jewellery shop ostensibly to get their ornaments repaired. They paid the shopkeeper Rs 500 and said that they would return in 15 minutes to get back their ornaments but during this time they had stolen 15 grams of gold ornaments which he had shown them.

According to DCP zone-4 Rishikesh Meena, the police examined footage of over 600 CCTVs and found that the women after committing the theft took two similar rounds of Rajwada in different autorickshaws and then went to an underground parking in a third autorickshaw where their accomplice was waiting for them in a vehicle. The police found that the vehicle was registered in Malegaon Maharashtra and a police team was sent there in search of the accused. Thereafter, the accused were brought to the city.

They have been committing such crimes for the last two to three years and have committed thefts in Mumbai, Nashik, Malegaon and other places. They told police that they had come to Indore for the first time and entered the city at 11 am and exited around 8 pm after committing theft.

The accused have been identified as Saeeda Ansari, Sahida Ansari and Rajesh Jadhav, all residents of Malegaon. The accused are being further interrogated for any other previous criminal activities and further investigation is underway.

