 MP: 3 OTPs, A Fake Link & Guna Collector's Son Duped Of ₹2 Lakh On Pretext Of Redeeming Reward Points
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Son of Guna Collector fell pretty to cyber fraud as he was duped of around 2 Lakh rupees on the pretext of redeeming reward points.

According to information, the money was deducted from his account in three installments after he clicked on a link sent on his mobile number by the swindlers.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Collector Satendra Singh's son, Premanshu clicked on a link that was sent to him by the fraudsters, luring him to redeem the newly-rewarded points. When Premanshu clicked the link, it opened an exact replica of the real SBI online banking page. Three OTP's were sent and as soon as Premanshu entered the respective OTP's, a total of Rs. 2.08 Lakh rupees were deducted from his account in three different transactions.

Within a couple of hours, Premanshu filed a complaint of fraudulent transaction to the SBI customer care and then went on to lodge a complaint on the Government of India's National Cyber Crime Portal.

Late at night on June 10, Premanshu lodged an FIR in the Cantt Police Station of the district.

