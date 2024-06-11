MP Shocker: Man Leaks Private Videos Of Rape Victim On Social Media After She Fails To Pay Him ₹3 Lakh Extortion Money

Police in Beed District Crack Down on Social Media Posts Amid Caste Tensions |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for leaking private photos and video of a rape victim in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Tuesday. The accused allegedly raped the nursing student two years ago and has been extorting huge amounts of money from her since then. His constant threat forced the girl to leave her home town.

Recently, when the victims saw her private photos and videos on social media, she approached the police station in Banda. Banda police have registered a zero FIR and forwarded the case diary to Hazira police station.

The police are on a hunt for the accused.

According to the information, the victim is a nursing student hailing from the Banda district in Uttar Pradesh. She came to Gwalior in 2022 for a job.

What was the case?

The case pertains to November 15, 2022, when a young man allegedly drugged a pizza and served it to a nursing student. Later, the accused took her to an isolated place and allegedly raped her.

He took indecent photos and videos of the student and started blackmailing her.

The accused managed to extort nearly one lakh rupees worth of gold and jewellery from the victim on the pretext of leaking her photos and videos. The accused did not stop there and demanded three lakhs more. Frustrated with the blackmail, the victim left Gwalior and went to her hometown, but the blackmailer did not stop.

A few days ago, the perpetrator leaked the indecent photos and videos of the rape victim on social media. Upon learning this, the student filed a complaint at the Banda Police Station.