MP Shocker: Man Murders Wife With Iron Rod In Jabalpur; Attempts To Kill Self But Gets Saved By Neighbour

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A horrifying case has been reported in Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh, where a man allegedly murdered his wife with a iron rod on Monday. The accused then tried to hang himself, but was saved by neighbours who arrived just on time.

As soon as the people rescued the accused from the noose, he pushed them away and fled the scene. The accident occurred in the Dagdaga Village which comes under the jurisdiction of Tilwara Police Station in the district.

The victim is identified as Seema (35) and the accused, her husband is identified as Vishnu (38).

According to information, on Monday night at around 8 PM, the couple entered into a violent fight, such that the neighbours could hear both of them screaming. The neighbours intervened and resolved the fight. Later that night, another physical altercation occurred between the two but this time Vishnu picked up an iron rod and started beating Seema. He handed seven brutal blows to Seema.

Allegedly, he then went on to try and hang himself but her wife was breathing still and screamed for help. Her cries alarmed the neighbours and they rushed to her house and rescued the accused from the noose. As soon as Vishnu got a chance, he pushed the people away and fled the scene.

Seema was immediately taken to a district hospital, but the doctors declared her dead on arrival.