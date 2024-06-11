 MP Shocker: Man Murders Wife With Iron Rod In Jabalpur; Attempts To Kill Self But Gets Saved By Neighbour
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Shocker: Man Murders Wife With Iron Rod In Jabalpur; Attempts To Kill Self But Gets Saved By Neighbour

MP Shocker: Man Murders Wife With Iron Rod In Jabalpur; Attempts To Kill Self But Gets Saved By Neighbour

The victim is identified as Seema (35) and the accused, her husband is identified as Vishnu (38).

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A horrifying case has been reported in Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh, where a man allegedly murdered his wife with a iron rod on Monday. The accused then tried to hang himself, but was saved by neighbours who arrived just on time.

As soon as the people rescued the accused from the noose, he pushed them away and fled the scene. The accident occurred in the Dagdaga Village which comes under the jurisdiction of Tilwara Police Station in the district.

The victim is identified as Seema (35) and the accused, her husband is identified as Vishnu (38).

Read Also
Indore: 'Sorry Mom, Dad...,' Engineering Student Kills Self For Not Being Able To Meet Family...
article-image

According to information, on Monday night at around 8 PM, the couple entered into a violent fight, such that the neighbours could hear both of them screaming. The neighbours intervened and resolved the fight. Later that night, another physical altercation occurred between the two but this time Vishnu picked up an iron rod and started beating Seema. He handed seven brutal blows to Seema.

Allegedly, he then went on to try and hang himself but her wife was breathing still and screamed for help. Her cries alarmed the neighbours and they rushed to her house and rescued the accused from the noose. As soon as Vishnu got a chance, he pushed the people away and fled the scene.

Seema was immediately taken to a district hospital, but the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker: Man Murders Wife With Iron Rod In Jabalpur; Attempts To Kill Self But Gets Saved By...

MP Shocker: Man Murders Wife With Iron Rod In Jabalpur; Attempts To Kill Self But Gets Saved By...

MP June 11 Weather Update: State Braces For Wet Weather Delight! Rain Expected In Chhindwara, Mandla...

MP June 11 Weather Update: State Braces For Wet Weather Delight! Rain Expected In Chhindwara, Mandla...

Unsold Stocks, Unpaid Dues: Alirajpur SHG Producing Heritage Mahua Liquor Shutters Plant

Unsold Stocks, Unpaid Dues: Alirajpur SHG Producing Heritage Mahua Liquor Shutters Plant

MP Weather Update: Monsoon About To Hit State; Mercury Crosses 45˚C Mark

MP Weather Update: Monsoon About To Hit State; Mercury Crosses 45˚C Mark

MP: Rare 4-Horned Antelope Sighted In Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve

MP: Rare 4-Horned Antelope Sighted In Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve