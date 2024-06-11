MP: Ladli Laxmi Yojana, National Education Policy On CM Mohan Yadav's 180-Days-Governance Report Card

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presented the report card of 180 days of his government on Tuesday. Talking about law and order situation, he said that prompt action has been taken in incidents. As far as cracking whip against illegal sand mining is concerned then illegal sand miners are beating the hasty retreat from scene, leaving behind their machines. Government will not spare anyone who assaults the government officials.

Interacting with media persons at Mantralaya, he said that good governance remained priority for his government. Ladli Laxmi Yojana is in force and so far, Rs 9,455 crores have been given to 1.29 crores beneficiaries. Madhya Pradesh was first to implement the National Education Policy and 55 Excellence Colleges will be opened in state in this education session. On employment front, appointment letters have been provided to 11000 candidates.

Government acted swiftly in dealing with encroachments. A good example was set up people of different faiths in Ujjain as they themselves removed their religious places to pave way for widening of the road. An ethane cracker project is coming up in Ashtha of Sehore district. For the first time, longest purchase of wheat at MSP of Rs 2400 was done in the state and rates were not allowed to come down.

As far as economic front is concerned then in last six months, revenue through GST was Rs 19,091 crores which is 28 % more than the last year. In Regional Conclave of Ujjain held on March 1 and 2, investment proposals of more than Rs 1 lakh crores were received. It saw participation of 12 countries and more than 650 industrial investors. For Parvati, Kalisindh and Chambal link project, tripartite agreement was signed between Madhya Pradesh, Center and Rajasthan. More than Rs 24,290 crores were sanctioned for Ken Betwa Link Project. Jal Ganga Abhiyan is being run to conserve the water structures of the state.