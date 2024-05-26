Indore: Two Imposters Caught During Class X Re-Exam; Three Accused Arrested | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three individuals including a teacher were arrested and two minors were detained after two imposters were caught while appearing for Class 10 re-examination on Friday. The examination was being conducted under the state government’s ‘Ruk Jana Nahin Yojana’ for those students who have failed in the Board exam.

The incident occurred at Government Sharda Girls Higher Secondary School at Bada Ganpati and was reported by the principal of the School. The accused include Zainab, a private school teacher, her husband Mustafa Sheikh, the brother of the minor boy, and the two minor students who were caught impersonating the actual candidates.

A case has been registered against all five individuals. On Friday, during the 10th-grade exam, a girl student removed her scarf due to the heat revealing her full face. The authorities cross-checked her signature and photo, revealing the fraud.

Similarly, a male student removed his mask to drink water, after which he was also caught by the invigilator. Following this, the school staff separated the two imposters and informed the police about the incident. Additional DCP zone-1 Alok Kumar Sharma said that the accused conspired to have different individuals take the exams for the students who filled out the exam forms.

The students told while questioning that a private teacher and other two accused made them sit in the examination in place of the actual candidate. They have been booked under relevant sections of IPC and the Madhya Pradesh Recognized Examination Act for fraud and conspiracy.

The three major accused have been arrested by the police and police got the remand of them till Monday after presenting them before the court. Seema Jain, principal of Sharda Kanya School, stated that the exams under the "Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana" began on May 20. Their centre only handles 10th-grade exams. Upon suspicion, the students’ signatures and photos were verified, exposing the imposters.