Indore: Two IMC officials suspended, one sacked for irregularity

Indore: Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Tuesday suspended assistant revenue officer Dharmendra Jarwal and in-charge inspector Sanjay Yadav for demanding bribe and causing financial loss to the corporation.

She ordered departmental inquiry against them.

Besides, Pal terminated the services of bill collector Shivendra Singh Thakur and issued show-cause notice to the then building officer Kushwaha and the then building inspector Rakesh Sharma of Zone 7 for not discharging their responsibilities.

A plot owner Rajiv Kumar Gupta had lodged a complaint with IMC that Zone No 7 in-charge Jarwal had taken Rs 1,25,000 in lieu of the property tax but did not give any receipt to him.

It was also found that Jarwal and Yadav colluded to give a lower estimation of tax on the property tax of the complainant thus inflicted loss on the corporation.

Yadav had amended plot area on papers and released a new bill in violation of norms and without obtaining permission from the senior officer.

Keeping in view the above cases, Pal ordered the departmental inquiry after suspending both the officials.

Thakur was sacked as for not depositing money collected as property tax in the IMC’s treasury thus indulging in financial irregularities.

Apart from this, Pal served show-cause notice on Kushwaha and Sharma for not discharging their duty properly. They have been told to submit reply in two days.