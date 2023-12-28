 Indore: Two Held With Seven Stolen Mobile Phones
They were trying to sell the phones at a cheap price in Rajendra Nagar area

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were arrested with seven stolen mobile phones by the crime branch on Wednesday. The accused were trying to sell the stolen mobiles at a cheap price when they were caught and they were handed over to Rajendra Nagar police station staff for further investigation.

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that two youths were seen on Regional Park Road near Choithram Mandi Square trying to sell stolen mobile phones. The crime branch accompanied by Rajendra Nagar police reached the mentioned place and arrested two youths named Amar Solanki of Ujjain and Sanju Pawar of Betma area. When the police asked to give the invoice of the mobile phone, they could not present the same.

Following the lead given by the accused, the police recovered six more mobile phones from them. The accused allegedly confessed to their crime and they informed the police that they had stolen the mobile phones from different areas of the city. The value of the recovered mobile phones is Rs 3 lakh. Rajendra Nagar police registered a case under section 411, 413 of the IPC against the accused and an investigation is on to know the mobile phone owners. The accused are being questioned for other mobile phone thefts and robbery incidents.  

