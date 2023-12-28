City Master Plan: Indore-Ujjain Corridor To Be Developed

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of future needs under the city’s Master plan-2041, the Indore-Ujjain Corridor will be developed. To achieve this ambitious target, the development area of Sanwer would be expanded by 5 to 6 km to link it with the city’s master plan.

The development plan and Indore Master Plan 2041, was discussed in a review meeting held at the Collector office on Thursday. Collector Dr Ilaiyaraja T presided over the meeting. TNCP officials including IMC Commissioner Harshika Singh were present in the meeting.

The proposal of Sanwer Development Area and Indore Master Plan were discussed in detail in the meeting. Collector Dr Ilaiyaraja T directed TNCP officials to finalise the proposal of Sanwer Extended Planning Area after discussing it with all regional public representatives. Regarding Indore Master Plan, he gave instructions that physical verification of the areas classified in the plan must be done. Remove inconsistencies in the previous plan and make a mixed land use plan as per the width of the road. All local bodies and stakeholders should be involved in the process.

Shubhashish Banerjee, Joint Director of Town and Country Planning Department (TNCP) said that in view of the increasing number of tourists following the development of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, the Indore-Ujjain Corridor is planned for development. Since Sanwer comes in between both the cities, the need of expansion of Sanwer Development Plan is being prepared for the planned development of this Tehsil town. To stop the unplanned area, the development area of Sanwer will be expanded around 6 km towards the city to link it with the periphery of the city’s Master Plan. The development of Indore-Ujjain corridor can be uniform. Also, in view of the construction of the Western Outer Ring Road of the city, it has become necessary to delimit boundaries of Sanwer Investment Area.