Indore: Two Held With Five Stolen Bikes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the crime branch and Chandan Nagar police arrested two persons with five stolen bikes from the city, an official said on Sunday. The accused allegedly confessed to committing bike theft to fulfil their need for drugs. According to the police, acting on a tip-off, two persons named Mohammad Fateh and Gulfan Mohammad, residents of Chandan Nagar area were arrested in connection with bike lifting incidents.

The accused reportedly told the police that they had stolen three bikes from the Chandan Nagar area, one from Malharganj area and one from the Juni Indore area a few days ago. Following the lead given by the accused, five stolen bikes were recovered from them. Gulfan also allegedly confessed to stealing a mobile phone from the Raoji Bazar area. The accused are being questioned for other such crimes. Police said that the accused used to commit bike thefts in the city to fulfil their need for drugs.