Bhopal: Two Held For Robbing 2 Of Cash, Phones

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police have arrested two persons while their other two accomplices are on the run. They had robbed two persons of cash and cell phones in TT Nagar at knife-point on Thursday late night, the police said.

Investigating officer (IO) Chandrabhan Singh said that the complainants Pritesh Rai (23) and Anurag Rai are brothers, who were heading towards their house on foot on Thursday late night. During this, four persons identified as Vishal More, Vinay More, Deepak and Vijay waylaid them and asked the duo to hand over all the money to them.

When the duo protested, all four accused flashed knives and took the cell phone of the duo, as well Rs 1,500.

The duo reported the matter to TT Nagar police on Friday who registered a case and arrested Vinay More and Vishal More. Search for the other two accused is on.