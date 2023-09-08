Indore: Two Held With 6 Stolen Sports Bicycles

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were caught by the police with six stolen sports bicycles in the Kanadiya area, police said on Thursday. Further investigation is underway into the case.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, two persons named Aman Mirza and his friend were arrested from the area. During questioning, they allegedly confessed to stealing six bicycles from different parts of the city.

Six bicycles worth Rs 1.20 lakh were recovered from them. They allegedly informed the police that they had stolen a bicycle from the Kanadiya area while five others were stolen from different parts of the area. The police are searching for the owners of the bicycles.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)