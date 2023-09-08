 Indore: Two Held With 6 Stolen Sports Bicycles
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Two Held With 6 Stolen Sports Bicycles

Indore: Two Held With 6 Stolen Sports Bicycles

Six bicycles worth Rs 1.20 lakh were recovered from them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were caught by the police with six stolen sports bicycles in the Kanadiya area, police said on Thursday. Further investigation is underway into the case.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, two persons named Aman Mirza and his friend were arrested from the area. During questioning, they allegedly confessed to stealing six bicycles from different parts of the city.

Six bicycles worth Rs 1.20 lakh were recovered from them. They allegedly informed the police that they had stolen a bicycle from the Kanadiya area while five others were stolen from different parts of the area. The police are searching for the owners of the bicycles.

Read Also
Indore: BEd, MEd Common Merit List To Be Out Today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: ED Files PC Against 10 For Selling Fake Remdesivir Injections During Covid

Indore: ED Files PC Against 10 For Selling Fake Remdesivir Injections During Covid

Indore: Two Held With 6 Stolen Sports Bicycles

Indore: Two Held With 6 Stolen Sports Bicycles

Indore: 3 Youths From Tamil Nadu Held For Stealing Mobile Phones From Hostels

Indore: 3 Youths From Tamil Nadu Held For Stealing Mobile Phones From Hostels

Indore: City Celebrates Festival Of Janmashtami With Great Pomp

Indore: City Celebrates Festival Of Janmashtami With Great Pomp

Indore: Bikers Throw 30 Kg Stone On Audi After Argument Over Overtaking

Indore: Bikers Throw 30 Kg Stone On Audi After Argument Over Overtaking