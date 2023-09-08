Indore: BEd, MEd Common Merit List To Be Out Today

Pixabay (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Higher Education (DHE) is going to issue a common merit list of students to be allotted seats in BEd and MEd colleges through the additional round of centralised online admission counselling on Friday.

Based on this common merit list, the DHE will later announce the allotment list on September 12. The students allotted seats will be required to fill fees in the respective colleges for confirmation of admission by September 15.

The DHE had granted an additional round of centralised online counselling for admission to the vacant seats for courses recognised by the National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE).

Of around 3,700 seats in 35 BEd colleges in Indore, 224 seats are lying vacant. While there is no vacancy in 11 colleges, 56 seats are lying vacant in the School of Education, 26 in Vaishnav College, 15 seats each are vacant in IPS Academy, Khalsa College and Shri Jain Diwakar College and 14 are vacant in Liberal College.

Educationist and former DAVV vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said that due to the delay in results, several seats are lying vacant throughout the state. For that, an additional stage of counselling has been permitted, he added.