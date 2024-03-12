Indore: Two Held In Theft Bid, One Manages To Flee

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tilak Nagar police arrested two persons for attempting a theft at a shop while one of their accomplices fled from the spot late on Monday night. The incident occurred at Kanadiya Main Road in Sanvid Nagar around 1 am. This is the third such incident in a week, a few days ago four accused attempted theft at a jewellery shop and an incident occurred at a Medico's shop.

The locals spotted three persons allegedly breaking the lock of a radio material shop. One of the neighbouring shop owners informed the shop owner Vicky Gaur who came to the spot and caught the accused with the help of locals. One of the accused fled from the spot while two were caught during the act. The locals informed the police and police arrested the two accused.

The police seized a sharp-edged weapon and a two-wheeler from their possession. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Ravi and Sonu of Shanti Nagar. The accused Sonu has previously been booked in murder and robbery case and Ravi has been booked in mobile robbery case. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and the accused are being interrogated for information related to their third accomplice.