Indore: Two Held For Theft And Loot In Separate Incidents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhanwarkuan police arrested two persons for theft and robbing mobile phones in two separate incidents, police said on Tuesday. The police recovered the stolen and looted items in both incidents worth around Rs 2 lakh.

In the first incident, an accused had stolen a gold necklace and cash from a woman in a marriage garden after attending the marriage procession on January 29. On receiving the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Police examined several CCTV footage near the spot and identified the suspect. On receiving a tip-off about the suspect, police reached the place and nabbed the accused.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Yash Bairaghi of Bapat Square, Sukhliya. The officials recovered the stolen gold necklace and mobile phone. The accused is being interrogated for any previous criminal activities.

In the second incident, an accused who had robbed a mobile phone from a student on February 12 was arrested. Earlier, the police registered a case and examined CCTV footage near the spot. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused. The accused has been identified as Alfez Sheikh of Azad Nagar. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed his crime. The accused has previously been booked in four cases of theft.