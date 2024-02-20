 Indore: 8-Year-Old Boy Died As Loading Vehicle Hit E-Rickshaw
According to the police, the deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali son of Shahrukh Khan, a resident of Samvid Nagar.

Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 10:17 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old boy was killed after a speeding loading vehicle hit an e-rickshaw in which he was sitting in Khajrana police station area. The incident occurred near Patel Hospital on Friday when he was going to drop his sister along with his mother. He was taken to the hospital and after struggling for two-days he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali son of Shahrukh Khan, a resident of Samvid Nagar. The deceased maternal uncle Anwar said that Ali along with his mother was going to drop her sister in an e-rickshaw. There were other passengers also in the e-rickshaw and Ali was sitting in his mother’s lap. A speeding loading vehicle hit the e-rickshaw and Ali fell on the road and sustained severe head injuries. He is survived by his mother and sister as his father had passed away. The police registered a case against the errant driver under relevant sections of the IPC and seized the vehicle.

Indore: Frustration Mounts Over Relentless Traffic Awareness Loudspeakers
Train hit mans crossing railway track, dies

A 25-year-old man was killed after a train hit him while he was crossing the railway track in Lasudia police station area on Sunday night. The incident occurred around 9 pm when he was returning home from a cultural programme at Dewas Naka.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sher Singh, a resident of Prajapat Nagar. He is survived by wife and two children. The police began a probe into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred.

