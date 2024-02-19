Indore: Frustration Mounts Over Relentless Traffic Awareness Loudspeakers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the heart of Indore, a cacophony disrupts the tranquility of residents near MR-9 Square, as traffic police have deployed loudspeakers to amplify awareness about road regulations. Intended to harmonize safety with sound, these devices have struck a dissonant chord with locals. Installed at 12 pivotal intersections, including the bustling MR-9 Square, the speakers blare pre-recorded messages at 15-minute intervals, from dawn till dusk, prompting a crescendo of frustration among nearby inhabitants.

For residents like those near MR-9 Square, the relentless barrage of announcements proves not only bothersome but disruptive, particularly for students immersed in crucial board exam preparations. An anonymous voice from the neighbourhood emphasized the need for a more considerate approach, advocating for designated operating hours to restore a semblance of peace.

Yet, beyond mere annoyance, the effectiveness of these vocal reminders comes under scrutiny. Despite the earnest pleas urging compliance, some motorists remain obstinately indifferent, rendering the messages futile echoes in the urban landscape. The Indore Municipal Corporation has already banned such pre-recorded systems citywide, citing concerns over their adverse impact on mental well-being. Now, as frustrations crescendo, residents have appealed to authorities for a harmonious solution—one that balances the imperative of traffic awareness with the imperative of peace and serenity in their neighborhoods.

Vanessa Agrawal, Businesswoman - Loudspeakers at city traffic signals bombard citizens with pre-recorded messages every 10 minutes from 8 AM until late night. Residents, including those near MR-9 Square, endure constant noise pollution, questioning the efficacy of such announcements in controlling traffic. Despite the presence of law enforcement, rampant disregard for traffic rules persists. Calls for stricter enforcement measures echo amid frustrations over the persistent noise pollution.

Bhupendra Tiwari, President of Shalimar Malwa Enclave Society – The loudspeaker's volume feels intrusive, disrupting residents' peace as if it's inside their homes. Advocates for specific operating hours, suggesting 10 am to 7 pm for minimal disturbance to study and sleep routines. Early morning broadcasts disrupt sleep, prompting repeated pleas for consideration, yet concerns remain unaddressed.

Pramod Tiwari, Supervisor of Shalimar Malwa Enclave Society - Residents disturbed by constant loudspeaker noise, particularly noticeable during morning and night when traffic is minimal. Despite complaints to traffic police officers, no action has been taken to resolve the issue.

Dr Ujwal Sardesai, Psychiatrist - Continuous exposure to loudspeaker sound can lead to heightened irritability and behavioural changes in individuals. Persistent loud noises may cause a decline in attention span, particularly affecting children who need concentration for studying, as their focus is easily diverted by the intrusive sounds.

Manish Khatri, ACP (traffic) Zone-2- No complaints received, but if residents are inconvenienced by traffic police loudspeakers, Traffic Management Centre officials will lower the volume to mitigate disruption.

