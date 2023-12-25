Indore: Two Held For Stealing Gold, Silver Jewellery Worth ₹3 Lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from a locked house in Chandan Nagar late on Saturday.

The house owner along with his family members had gone to attend a marriage function when thieves entered the house and fled with the valuables. They committed the theft within 45 minutes. The police claimed to have arrested the accused within three hours after filing the FIR.

According to the police, Jakir Hussain, a resident of Diamond Palace Colony, lodged a complaint that he along with his family members had gone to attend a marriage function in Green Park Colony around 10 pm. They returned home about 10.45 pm when they found the lock of the house broken and valuables missing from the almirah. Hussain immediately informed the police.

The police inspected the spot and after registering a case, constituted a team to trace the accused. The police examined the CCTVs of the area and gathered information from the spot about the suspects.

The police were searching for the accused when information was received that the two suspects were seen in the area to sell the stolen gold and silver ornaments. The police reached the mentioned spot and caught the accused identified as Rahul Barmunda and Shakil alias Bablu of Diamond Palace Colony.

The police have recovered a gold necklace, three gold rings, two gold pendants, two gold bangles and some silver jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh from the accused. The accused were being questioned further.