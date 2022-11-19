Indore: Two held for snatching gold chain from a man

Chain snatching/Representative photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, including a minor boy, were arrested on Saturday for snatching a gold chain weighing more than 60 grams from a man in the MG Road area. MG Road police station-in-charge Santosh Kumar Yadav said Anand Khandelwal, a resident of the Annapurna area of the city, and his wife were on their way back home on October 30 when two persons on a bike came up from behind them; one of them snatched the gold chain from Khandelwal and fled. When Khandelwal raised an alarm, some people gathered at the spot, but the snatchers could not be caught.

The police registered a case against unidentified persons and started examining the CCTVs of the area. TI Yadav said the suspects were captured in CCTV footage and, since then, a search was on for them. Acting on a tip, the police team arrested the accused, named Mayank, a resident of the Banganga area, and his minor friend in connection with the chain snatching incident. The police claimed that they were trying to flee from the city.

They allegedly confessed to snatching the gold chain from the man and told the police that they were roaming around the MG Road area when they saw the complainant wearing a heavy gold chain. They pounced on the man, snatched the chain and fled the scene. Further investigations into the case are on. They are being questioned about other such crimes that they may have committed.