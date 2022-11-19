Indore: RTO seizes 45 autos without PUC certificates, valid permits

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: RTO seizes 45 autos without PUC certificates, valid permits

Officials give flowers and bouquets to pvt vehicle owners without PUC and warn them

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 12:58 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of RTO officials and Traffic Police launched a drive on Friday against autorickshaws plying violating norms.  

The inspection team visited Vijay Nagar and Satya Sai intersections where around 90 autorickshaws were inspected and 45 of those were seized for not having a valid permit and PUC certificates.

It is surprising that even seven months after the district collector's order to act against polluting vehicles, around 50% of the autorickshaw inspected were found to be plying without a proper PUC certificate. 

Apart from this the officials also checked the PUC certificate of four-wheelers passing through the intersection and presented the car owners without a PUC certificate with flowers and bouquets and made them aware of the laws on pollution and were asked to get PUC certificates. Failure to get PUC certificates could lead to penal action in future.  

The joint team was led by regional transport officer Pradeep Kumar Sharma and deputy superintendent of police Ajit Singh Chauhan and was supported by staff members. 

article-image

MP: Final selection list of state engineering service exam declared

Bhopal: 10 MoUs on anvil to boost MSMEs and start-ups

Indore Weather Update: Night temp falls to 13.4 degrees Celsius

Indore: Tusshar loves the city for its colourful clean streets and food

Indore: West Bengal team visits city to understand WCD schemes

