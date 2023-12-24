 Indore: Two-Day Rotary Conference HUM Starts
The two-day conference is being organised under the leadership of district governor Ritu Grover.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 12:53 AM IST
Indore: Two-Day Rotary Conference HUM Starts | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Rotary Mandal 3040’s board conference, "HUM" (Hope Unites Many) started on Saturday and will conclude on Sunday at Abhay Prashal. The two-day conference is being organised under the leadership of district governor Ritu Grover. 

The conference chief Toni Shukla, DGE Aneesh Malik and DG N Sushil Malhotra informed that the conference was inaugurated at 10 am by Rotary International representative PDG Ravi Kiran Kulkarni, Rotary Foundation trustee Dr Bharat Pandya, and district governor Ritu Grover. 

Information about social work carried out by Rotary International globally and in the country was shared. Prominent figures like the country's leading diamond merchant Savji Dholakia, Madhya Pradesh's leading industrialist Vinod Agarwal, captain of the Indian Blind Cricket Team Ajay Kumar Reddy, TV news anchor Meenakshi Kandwal (AajTak, ABP News), and All Is Well Hospital’s CEO Anand Choksey were present as keynote speakers.

On December 24, Gabbar Singh Negi, head of the Silkyara tunnel accident rescue operation, assistant police commissioner Avinash Mishra, actor Prakash Belawadi, and Maa Swarupa Pushpa Mittal will participate as keynote speakers. 

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava distributed 51 sewing machines to needy women. Various entertaining programmes and musical events were held. Public image vice chairman Ghanshyam Singh said that a team of 11 Rotarian members from Sweden, along with around 1,200 Rotarians and 700 students from various Indore colleges actively participated in the conference.

