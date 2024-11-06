 Indore: Two Cybercriminals Preying On People’s Greed Fall Into Police Net; Accused Held From Udaipur, Ratlam
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 12:57 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons involved in duping people of crores of rupees through cybercrime were arrested by the City crime branch on Tuesday from Udaipur and Ratlam. Police claimed that the accused had duped 28 people from 11 states on the pretext of doubling their money.

DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi said that a complaint was received from Amit Upadhyay that he was added by a person from an unknown WhatsApp number in a group named ‘USB Security’. A person made phone calls to him and told him that he could double his money by investing it through him in the market.

The accused managed to receive Rs 26.50 lakh from the complainant. When the complainant told him to send him the profit, the accused told him to transfer more money and later the accused switched off his mobile phone. A complaint was lodged on the NCRP portal.  

On the basis of the complaint, a case under section 318 (4), 316 (5), 11 (4), 5 (5) of BNS was lodged against the accused. The crime branch officials verified the mobile numbers of the callers and the bank account used for receiving money and found that the account was opened by a person named Vinay Yadav with a nationalised bank in Ratlam.

Vinay was arrested by the crime branch and found that the transactions of Rs 6.5 crore were done in this bank account. On the lead given by the accused, another person named Rahul Yadav was arrested from Udaipur. The accused are on police remand and are being questioned for their accomplices.

28 victims belong to 11 states

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, etc are the states in which the victims of these cybercriminals reside.  According to a crime branch officer the accused had duped 28 people from 11 states on the pretext of doubling money by investment etc. Information from the complainants of other states is also being gathered.

Cyber advisory

1. People urged not to invest in greed of good profits without checking the credibility of the share advisory company.

2. People should pay attention to the instructions and rules issued by "SEBI" from time to time for trading.

3. People should not share the ID-password of their trading Demat account with unknown people.

4. Do not click on any link received on social media platforms.

5. In case of any fraud, immediately inform the nearest police station or NCRP portal/1930 or make a call on the crime branch cyber helpline on 7049124445, 7049124444.  

