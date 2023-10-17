 Indore: Two Criminals Externed From District Limits
Indore: Two Criminals Externed From District Limits

The accused were indulged in criminal activities in Mhow.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Indore collector Dr Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District collector externed two criminals from the district limits on Monday. The accused were indulged in criminal activities in Mhow.

District collector Ilayaraja T issued the orders to extern two persons named Anand alias Goldy in Gujarkheda area and Rahul, a resident of Rajmohalla area.

An official said that to maintain peace in the district in view of the festive season in the district, the criminals were externed from the limits of Indore, adjacent districts of Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar, Khargone and Khandwa.

