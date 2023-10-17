MP: 75-Year-Old Man Dies, Youth Sustains Injuries After Truck Hits Bike, Van In Satna

Representational Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 75-year-old man was killed and a 26-year-old youth injured on National Highway 30 near Parha village on Monday when a truck hit a pick-up van and a bike.

The truck which was running very fast initially hit the van and then the bike.

The youth was in the van and the elderly person was on the bike. Both were rushed to the community health centre at Amarpatan from where they were sent to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College in Rewa.

The elderly man, Ramkaran Patel, resident of Jhiria village, died at the hospital.

The youth Raju Kesi, whose condition was stated to be serious, is a resident of Mirzapur district in UP.

According to eyewitnesses, when the incident occurred the pick-up van was parked by the roadside.

The driver was driving the vehicle so fast that it hit the pick-up from behind and then it hit the bike.

Women administered oath to cast votes

The Nagar Parishad of Unchehara has launched an awareness campaign to raise voters’ awareness campaign for the ensuing assembly election.

A function to administer oaths to the citizens was organised in various wards in the city.

Women voters were administered oath at a Garba event to cast their votes following collector’s instructions.

An official of Nagar Parishad Abhilash Sharma said the voters were administered oath at a Garba event.

Besides, such programmes will be organised at various cultural events in the coming days, he said.

Female poll official falls ill

A woman employee fell ill during at a camp in a government degree where training was being imparted to election officials.

The ailing woman official, Shyara Begum, is working as principal at a school in Devra Molhai village. She was rushed to a community health centre at Amarpatan.