Indore: Two Cops Suspended For Negligence In Duty

IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two policemen posted at Chhatripura police station were suspended by the Additional DCP for their negligence in duty on Friday. One of them did not check a man who was lying near GNT Market and who later died during treatment, during his patrolling in the area while another policeman was found negligent during the investigation of the case.

A man named Mukesh Pal was lying on the ground near the liquor shop the whole night and was taken to the hospital the next day. He died during treatment in a city hospital. It is said that got injured on August 26 following an argument with some youths.

ASI Kunwar Singh Chouhan was on night patrol on August 26 but did not check the man lying near a liquor shop. After finding about his negligence, Additional DCP (Zone-4) Abhinay Vishwakarma suspended ASI Chouhan.

ASI Bharat Singh Medha was assigned to investigate the case but he was also found negligent in the investigation so he was also suspended by the officer. They were attached to the office of Additional DCP (Zone-4).

