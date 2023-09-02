Indore: Admission Window Open Again For Filling 8,000 Seats In BEd-MEd Courses

Unsplash (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The department of higher education has granted an additional round of centralised online counselling for admission to the vacant seats of courses recognised by the National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE).

From Friday, the registration link was opened for filling around 8000 seats in BEd, MEd, BPEd, MPEd and other teacher education courses.

Students have a chance to apply till September 4.

Of around 3,700 seats in 35 BEd colleges in Indore, 224 seats are lying vacant. While there is no vacancy in 11 colleges, 56 seats are lying vacant in School of Education, 26 in Vaishnav College, 15 seats each are vacant in IPS Academy, Khalsa College and Shri Jain Diwakar College, 14 vacant in Liberal College.

After registration, verification of documents will take place till September 6. After this the eligible students have to choose the college. Students will have to give the list of 25 colleges in choice filling. Later, colleges will be allotted to the students on the basis of merit. The list will be release on September 12. Students will have to deposit the fees by 15th September. Educationist and former DAVV vice chancellor Narendra Dhakad said that due to the delay in the results, several seats are lying vacant throughout the state. For that, an additional stage of counselling has been permitted, he added.

