Indore: House Of Man Accused Of Shooting Dead Two Persons Razed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The illegal portions of the house of a man accused of shooting dead two persons amid a fight over dogs on August 17 were demolished by Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday.

Rajpal Singh Rajawat, who worked as a security guard at the local branch of Bank of Baroda, had fired from his licensed 12-bore gun in Khajrana police station limits, killing Rahul Verma (28) and his brother-in-law Vimal Amcha (35) and injuring six persons.

The illegal portions of his house in Krishnabagh Colony were demolished by civic staff in the presence of police.

Incidentally, Anurag Pratap Singh Raghav, the MP president of Shri Rajput Karni Sena, arrived while the demolition was underway and protested the move by the civic body.

"The demolition is affecting Rajawat's family members who have no connection to the double murder," Raghav claimed.

On the other hand, Pramod, the elder brother of victim Vimal Amcha, alleged only half the illegal portions were demolished due to pressure from the Karni Sena.

"The entire illegal construction in Rajawat's house must be demolished," Pramod said.

Rajawat, his son Sudhir and nephew Shubham are currently in jail in connection with the double murder.

