Indore: Two arrested for robbing woman at gunpoint

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with the robbery incident at a woman’s house in Azad Nagar area. A knife used in the crime was recovered from the accused and their other accomplices are being searched.

According to the police, complainant Shahnaz Bi had lodged a complaint that she was at home when four persons carrying a pistol and a knife entered her house. They robbed gold and silver ornaments from the almirah of her house on January 13 at gun point. The accused had also thrashed her son Amzad and granddaughter.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Sameer Kousar of Madina Nagar and Sahil alias Dhobi of Madina Nagar. A knife used in the crime was recovered from Sameer. Some ornaments were also recovered from them. An iron rod was seized from Sahil. In this case, the police are searching for accused Bhaiyyu alias Surila and his accomplice.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 12:18 AM IST