Bhopal: Farmers to get 25 percent advance claim amount besides assistance amount

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the agriculture fields in the state on the second consecutive day on Saturday while making an announcement that 25% of the claim amount will be given in advance to them from the insurance company and the remaining 75% will be given on the finalisation of the claim process, as per an official statement.

CM was addressing the farmers after taking stock of the crops damaged by hailstorm in Unarsi Kalan village of Lateri tehsil of Vidisha district on Saturday.

“In case of more than 50% loss in crops, farmers will be given the benefit of crop insurance scheme along with compensation of Rs 30000 per hectare. Also, the loan of the affected farmers would be changed from a short term to medium term and the amount of interest for one year would be paid by the state government”, he said.

Chouhan visited the coriander, wheat, gram and mustard fields of the farmers and took stock of the damage caused to the crops by hail and consoled the farmers.

He instructed the collector that a transparent system should be adopted in survey of crops and the survey list should be pasted at the gram panchayat building. No farmer should be left out of the survey. The crops of the farmers who have objection should be surveyed again.

CM directed authorities to provide assistance for damage to brick kilns, houses and cattle etc. as per rules.

He said, “I am with the farmers in this hour of crisis. Farmers should not be worried. Their loss will be fully compensated.”

CM reached village Chhoti Raghogarh to take stock of the crop in the field of elderly farmer Phoolbai. “Phoolbai’s eyes became moist while giving information about the damage caused to the gram crop due to hailstorm. CM hugged Phoolbai and wiping away her tears said there was no need to worry. Your brother will get you your full compensation for the loss.”

He directed the district collector to provide immediate assistance of Rs 50000 to Phoolbai.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:02 PM IST