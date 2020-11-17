Indore: Two arrested for attacking BJP leader Gopi Krishna Nema’s house

Indore: Two persons were arrested by the police in connection with attacking senior leader Gopi Krishna Nema’s house on Tuesday. The accused were arrested after scanning CCTV grabs installed at Nema’s place. They are being questioned about their accomplices. Also, the bounty was announced by the police on the arrest of on the run accused of the case.

ASP Rajesh Vyas said two persons named Sunny Soni and Vipin Khurasia, the residents of Bhanwarkuan area were arrested by a team on Tuesday. Photos of their faces were captured by the CCTV while attacking Nema’s house. Their accomplices named Ashvin Siroliya, Karan Rana and others were booked by the police under various sections including attempt to murder on the complaint of Aslam Khan of Khajrana area of the city.



It is noteworthy that more than two dozen men entered the house of Nema and they damaged the window glasses and flower pots there on Monday evening. Nema was also there during the incident. However, no one injured in the incident. Preliminary investigation revealed that a person was returning home from the Central Kotwali area when the accused assumed that he is Ayaz Guddu and they started chasing him. To save himself, that person entered the house of Nema after which the accused also entered there and attacked Nema’s house at around 5.30 pm.



Bounty of Rs 5000 on five accused

SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain has announced a bounty of Rs 5000 on the arrest of five accused. The police had identified three persons few hours after the incident. However, they could not be arrested till the filing of the report. Three teams have been constituted to identify and arrest the on the run accused. The teams were sent to different places to arrest the accused. It is said that 10 more accused have been identified by the police and they will be arrested soon.