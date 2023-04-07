 Indore: Two AC-III coaches added in Patna summer special train
Indore: Two AC-III coaches added in Patna summer special train

Summer special train to start today

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 12:28 AM IST
Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the response received from the passengers, Railway has decided to add two AC-III coaches in Mhow-Patna Summer Special train weekly train that will start on Friday. 

Earlier, train number 09343/09344 Mhow-Patna-Mhow weekly Express had to run with AC-II, Sleeper and General coaches. The railway has now decided to add AC-III coaches too. Now the coach composition of the trains will be one AC-II, two AC-III, 15 sleeper and 4 general class. However, the railway has not made any change in arrival and departure timing, stoppages, route etc.

Permanent extra coach added to Duranto 

Looking at the rush of passengers, the railway has decided to add one AC Economy Class in Indore-Mumbai-Indore Duranto train. According to official information the coach will be added permanently in train number 12227 Mumbai Central-Indore Duronto Express from April 15 and in train number 12228 Indore-Mumbai Central from April 16.

Extra coach added in Puri & Lingampalli trains

Due to rush of the passengers during the summer vacations railway has decided to temporarily add additional coach in Lingampalli-Indore-Lingampalli and Puri-Indore-Puri trains. According to official information, one AC-III coach is being added to train number 20916 Indore-Lingampalli Weekly Express from April 8 to 29 and in train no. 20915 Lingampalli-Indore from April 9 to 30. Similarly, in train number 20917 Indore Puri Weekly Express train one AC-III coach will be added from April 11 to 25 and in train no. 20918 Puri-Indore Weekly from April 13 to 27.

