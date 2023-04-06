Indore: 'Mandir wahi banega', Beleshwar Temple's new Sangharsh Samiti insists despite 36 deaths on Ram Navami

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The demolition of Beleshwar Mahadev temple and the stepwell- by the administration and government has sparked anger among the citizens. Consequently, a Sangharsh Samiti was formed, on Thursday that is insisting to rebuild the temple at its original location, where 36 people died on Ram Navmi .

Beleshwar Mahadev temple and Jhulelal temple together formed the Sangharsh Samiti. On the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav, committee held a meeting in which, they recited Hanuman Chalisa and offered prayer to the deceased of the accident.

While accusing administration and municipal officials, committee said that they demolished the temple and stepwell after tragic accident on Ram Navami, to hide their 'mistake'. "Mandir wahi banega," the committee insisted.

The committee also announced that Hindu Sangathan and Sangharsh Samiti will call upon the general public to close their businesses until 12 o'clock tomorrow morning and submit a memorandum by demonstrating at the collector's office.

The tragic accident on Ram Navami resulted in the roof of the stepwell collapsing during havan-pujan at the temple, causing more than 45 people to fall into the stepwell. Sadly, 36 people lost their lives in the accident, while 18 were safely evacuated.

Read Also Indore: Dialogue on building ecosystem for business and industry on