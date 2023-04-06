 Indore: Dialogue on building ecosystem for business and industry on
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 02:45 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India in collaboration with CII’s Young Indian (Yi) wing, is hosting a brainstorming session in the city on Thursday. The theme of the session is ‘Dialogue on Building an Ecosystem for Business and towards Industry 4.0.

The objective of the initiative is to facilitate an outcome-based discussion towards future leadership and awareness of global issues through exchange of ideas, arguments, negotiation, and on the basis of consensus. To take this initiative forward, CII-Yi Indore chapter is organising a dialogue between young Indian achievers and entrepreneurs on Thursday at the auditorium of Daly College Business School.

In the session, experts will be Ankit Mehta, Founder, MMC Convert, Surabhi Shah, Director, Carragreen, Sawan Laddha, founder, Workie, Akash Mehta, co-Founder, HomeStrap, Narendra Sen, founder and CEO Rackbank and Tanutejas Saraswat, founder & CEO ShopKirana.

