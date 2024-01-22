Indore: Twins Die In Womb, Family Creates Ruckus In The Hospital

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of a lady whose twins died inside her womb created a ruckus outside a hospital on Sunday. When the condition of the woman deteriorated, her family took her to a hospital in Dwarkapuri on Friday. On Saturday morning doctors declared that the twins in her womb had died.

According to information Pooja, wife of Jitendra resident of Dwarkapuri is the deceased and Jitendra alleged that the foetuses died due to medical negligence. On Saturday morning a senior doctor came and informed that both the foetuses (male) had died due to excessive bleeding. The couple had married last year. After the ruckus, the police reached the spot and assured that the matter would be investigated and action would be taken.

7 including a woman booked for fraud

Lasudia police registered a case against seven people including a woman for fraud. The accused made forged documents to sell property of another person.

According to the police, one Pushpa Rathi, a resident of Janki Nagar NX, lodged a complaint at the Lasudia police station stating that the accused name Sagar Dindorkar of Rambagh, Sonu Pawar of Vasudev Nagar, Vinod Kushwah of Malwa Mill, Dinesh Chauhan of Juni Indore, Harshad Bhondve of Rambagh, Manoj Chaurasiya of Manik Bagh and an unknown woman sold a property after making its registry on a forgery documents by changing the photo of the woman, who was the owner, in power of attorney and pasted the photo of another woman. The police registered a case against the accused and initiated an investigation into the case.