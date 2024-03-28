Indore: Turkish Company To Handle Metro Fares

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Turkish company has won the tender for Indore-Bhopal Metro fare collection. Tenders were called for the second time for the automatic fare collection system of Indore-Bhopal Metro Project, in which three companies participated, out of which Turkey's Esix Electronics won the contract worth Rs 186.52 crore.

Earlier, a nationalised bank had also filled a single tender for the automatic fare collection system, which was rejected.

Metro Corporation had estimated the price of this contract at Rs 230 crore, but the Turkish company has proposed about Rs 50 crore less than that and it was the lowest rate in the second tender.

Three companies submitted proposals for the automatic fare collection system, Esix Electronics Blissim Systemallery Company, NEC Corporation India Pvt Ltd and Schelling Fosk Global Digital Technology. The Turkish company submitted the lowest rate followed by NEC Corporation India Ltd which submitted a proposal of Rs 204.57 crore.

According to the conditions outlined in the tender the company will prepare a complete system of fare collection for the metro project. For this state-of-the-art technology will be used.

Work on Rs 543 cr elevated corridor to start soon

The work of the elevated corridor from Robot Square to MG Road via Bengali to Palasia is also slated to start soon. For this, recently a tender of Rs 543 crore was won by URC Construction Company along with RVNL. On the other hand, tenders for the underground corridor have also been called again. The survey process for the underground corridor in the central region of the city is going on.