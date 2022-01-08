Indore: Tulsi Silawat inspects Maa Ahilya Covid Care Centre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat inspected the Maa Ahilya Covid Care Centre at Khandwa road on Friday. At present, 22 patients are admitted at the centre, which was set up by the Radha Swami Satsang Bias. Collector Manish Singh, Nishant Khare, Madhu Verma and others were present during the minister’s visit.

Silawat said that the centre is full of positive energy and the spirit of service. Last year, during severe Covid times, the centre had given huge support to the residents of the district. The sevadars of the Radha Swami Dera had rendered their services here with the feelings of philanthropy. The state’s largest Covid Care Centre is being operated here with the cooperation of residents. Minister Silawat said that he was praying to God that a dreadful situation as in the second wave of corona last summer did not arise this time.

Collector Manish Singh said that this Covid Care Centre had started with a capacity of more than 600 beds. Right now, those patients have been kept here who do not have isolation facilities at home. Collector Singh said that such Covid Care Centres had also been started in the rural areas of the district.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:37 AM IST