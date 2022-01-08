Bhopal: Six Vyapam accused sentenced to five yrs rigorous imprisonment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Court of special judge (CBI) cases at Gwalior convicted 6 accused who were involved in Vyapam scam and sentenced them to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 3700 each on Friday, as per CBI’s release.

The scam was related to pre-medical test (PMT)- 2010 conducted by MP Professional Examination Board, Bhopal commonly known as Vyapam by its Hindi acronym (Vyavsayik Pareeksha Mandal).

The convicted persons include Mohd Imran and Rajesh Prasad who were impersonators, Deepak Prajapati and Jitendra Kumar Rajput who were candidates in the test and Suresh Kumar Patel and Ved Ratan who were middlemen in the scam.

CBI had registered a case against the accused on the allegations of impersonation in the said test conducted at Government PG College, Guna which was conducted by the Vyapam on June 20, 2010.

It was alleged that at the examination centre, photographs of 2 candidates- Jitendra Kumar Rajput and Deepak Prajapati didn’t match with the examinees, who were taking the said Examination on the roll numbers of these 2 candidates. The invigilators handed them over to the flying Squad. The said impersonators were identified as Mohd Imran and Rajesh Prasad and were found to be impersonating the candidates Jitendra Kumar Rajput and Deepak Prajapati respectively.

The exam centre superintendent at Government PG College, Guna lodged a complaint with Cantt police station. Guna and an FIR (No. 249/2010 dated June 20, 2010) was registered against the said impersonators. The state police arraigned the four persons during investigation.

After taking over the investigation from state police, CBI had traced the candidates Jitendra Kumar Rajput, who had been absconding since registration of the FIR. The evidence against the accused was strengthened. The expert opinion on thumb impressions and handwritings of the accused including Rajesh Prasad, Deepak Kumar Prajapati were collected.

After the investigation, CBI filed a charge-sheet on June 28, 2016 against 5 accused and supplementary charge-sheet against the remaining one accused on May 31, 2017.

