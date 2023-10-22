Indore: Tulsi Silawat Has One Car, Home, Agricultural Land And Shop

Tulsi Silawat |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tulsiram Silawat, BJP candidate from Sanwer Assembly Constituency, has one car, agriculture land in Sanwer, one home and a shop in Indore.

Silawat disclosed this in the affidavit filed along with the nomination papers of his candidature before the returning officer on Saturday. He has filed Income Tax Returns (ITRs) of Rs 6.18 lakh in 2019-20 and Rs 8.63 lakh in 2023-24. At the time of Corona, his income stood at Rs 11.17 lakh.

An FIR under section 188 was lodged against him on September 29, 2020. However, he has not been convicted in any case. Cash in hand for self is Rs 2.07 lakh and wife Rs 1.30 lakh.

Silawat has 4 bank accounts 2 each in SBI and Bank of Baroda. He has invested Rs 1 lakh in the National Saving scheme and has one car of 2010 make.

He has gold worth Rs 2.62 lakh and his wife has gold worth Rs 18.68 lakh. His net moveable assets amount to Rs 1.15 cr. and wife has assets worth Rs 1.21 cr. He has agriculture land in village Kandiwali in Sanwer Tehsil, one plot in Employer Estate in the city and one shop in Jaora Compound area.

