 MP: Sehore Bags First Position In Terms Of Mental Health Awareness Activities
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 08:42 AM IST
article-image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Sehore district bagged the first position in terms of mental health awareness activities on Saturday. The award was conferred on Sehore in the National mental health programme.

Official sources said that following the orders of Sehore collector Praveen Singh and Chief medical and health officer, mental health awareness is being spread widely across the district. The award was handed over to the director of the mission, Priyanka Das, who is a psychologist.

Civil surgeon of Sehore district hospital, Dr Praveer Gupta told the media that mental aid can be sought on the helpline numbers 14416 and 18008914416.

