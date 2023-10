MP: Fray Set For Polls With BJP Announces Remaining Candidates In Indore

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its fifth list of 92 candidates, including 29 from Indore and Ujjain division of western Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming assembly polls.

Prominent names in the latest list include Madhya Pradesh ministers Usha Thakur (from Mhow), BJP state spokesperson Archana Chittnis from Burhanpur, cabinet minister Narayan Patel from Mandhata, Neena Vikram Verma from Dhar and Dr Rajendra Pandey from Jaora.á

Former animal husbandry minister Antar Singh Arya have been given tickets from Sendhwa, while party denied ticket to some of the sitting MLAs including Devendra Verma from Khandwa and Ram Dangore from Pandhana.

With this, BJP has now declared candidates for all 66 assembly seats spread in 15 districts of Indore and Ujjain division which constitute around 29 per cent of a total number of assembly seats. Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In the last 2018 assembly elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 40.89 per cent while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats. Its vote share was 41.02 per cent.á

The Congress came to power with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister but Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to BJP in 2020. The BJP later formed the government with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Chief Minister.á

Indore district

SEAT BJP CONGRESS

Indore 1 Kailash Vijayvergiya MLA Sanjay Shukla

Indore 2 MLA Ramesh Mendola Chintu Chowksey

Indore 3 Rakesh Golu Shukla Deepak Joshi

Indore 4 MLA Malini Goud Raja Mandhwani

Indore 5 MLA Mahendra Hardia Satyanarayan Patel

Mhow MLA MLA Usha Thakur Ramkishore Shukla

Rau Madhu Verma MLA Jeetu Patwari

Depalpur Manoj Patel MLA Vishal Patel

Sanwer MLA Tulsi Silawat Reena Borasi

Dhar district

Sardarpur Vel Singh Bhuria MLA Pratap Grewal

Gandhwani Sardar Singh Meda MLA Umang Singhar

Kukshi Jaideep Patel MLA Surendra Singh Baghel

Manawar Shivram Kannoj MLA Heeralal Alawa

Dharampuri Kalu Singh Thakur MLA Panchilal Meda

Dhar MLA Neena Vikram Verma Prabha Gautam

Badnawar MLA Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon

Bhanvar Singh Shekhawat

Khandwa district

Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel Uttam Pal Singh

Harsud MLA Vijay Shaj Sukhram Salve

Khandwa Kanchan Mukesh Tanve Kundan Malviya

Pandhana Chhaya More Rupali Bare

Khargone district

Bhikangaon Nanda Bramhane MLA Jhuma Solanki

Barwah MLA Sachin Birla Narendra patel

Maheshwar Rajkumar Meo MLAáVijay Laxmi Sadho

Kasrawad Atmaram Patel MLAáSachin Yadav

Khargone Balkrushna Patidará á á á ááMLAáRavi Joshi

Bhagwanpura Chandra Singh Vamkleá ááMLAáKedar Dawar

Burhanpur district

Burhanpur Manju Rajendra Dadu MLA Surendra Singh Shera

Nepanagar Archana Chittnis Gendubai Chouhan

Barwani district

Sendhwa Antar Singh Arya Montu Solanki

Rajpur Antar Singh Patel MLA Bala Bachchan

Pansemal Shyam Barde MLA Chandrabhaga Kirade

Barwani MLA Premsingh Patel Rajan Mandloi

Alirajpur district

Alirajpur Nagar Singh Chouhan MLA Mukesh Patel

Jobat Vishal Rawat Sena Patel

Jhabua district

Jhabua Bhanu Bhuria Vikrant Bhuriaá

Thandla Kal Singh Bhabar MLA Veer Singh Bhuria

Petlawad Nirmala Bhuria MLA Wal Singh Meda

Ujjain District

Nagda Tej Bahadur Singh MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar

Mahidpur MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan Dinesh Jain Bose

Tarana Tarachand Goyal MLA Mahesh Parmar

Ghatia Satish Malviya MLA Ramlal Malviya

Ujjain Rural Anil Kaluheda Maya Rajesh Malviya

Ujjain Urban MLA Mohan Yadav Chetan Yadav

Barnagar Jitendra Pandya Rajendra Singh Solanki

Ratlam district

Ratlam Rural Mathuralal Dawar Laxman Singh Dindor

Ratlam Urban MLA Chaitanya Kashyap Paras Sakhalecha

Sailana Sangeeta Charle MLA Harsh Gehlot

Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey Himmat Shrimali

Alot Chintamani Malviya MLA Manoj Chawla

Mandsaur district

Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia Vipin Jain

Malhargarh MLA Jagdish Deora Parshuram Sisodia

Suwasra MLA Hardeep Singh Dang Rakesh Patidar

Garoth Chandersingh Sisodia Subhash Sajotia

Neemuch district

Manasa MLA Aniruddha Maru Narendra Nahata

Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar Umrao Singh Gurjar

Jawad MLA OP Sacklecha Samander Singh Patel

Agar Malwa district

Susner MLA Vikaram Singh Rana Bheru Singh Bapu

Agar Madhu Gehlot MLA Vipin Wankhede

Shajapur district

Shajapur Arun Bhimawad MLA Hukum Singh Karada

Shujalpur MLA Inder Singh Parmar Ramveer Singh Shekhawat

Kalapipal Ghanshyam Chandravansi MLA Kunal Choudhary

Dewas district

Sonkatch Rajesh Sonkar MLA Sajjan Singh Verma

Dewas MLA Gayatri Raje Puar P Choudhary

Hatpipliya MLA Manoj Choudhary RS Baghel

Khategaon MLA Ashish Sharma Deepak Joshi

Bagli Murali Bhanwara Gopal Bhonsale