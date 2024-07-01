Indore: Tribal Students To Get Free Coaching For Competitive Exams | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Tribal Affairs Department is set to provide free coaching with the aim of increasing the educational participation of tribal students of Madhya Pradesh in higher educational institutions. The department has created 'Aakansha Yojana' to prepare tribal students for national-level competitive examinations JEE, NEET and CLAT of medical, engineering and law.

Tribal students are getting an opportunity to prepare themselves for different competitive examinations with the help of government teachers. Online applications have been sought from interested students of Scheduled Tribe category studying in 10th in Aakansha Yojana. Applicants will be selected for the desired coaching on merit basis on the basis of marks obtained in the entrance examination taken by the coaching institute.

800 tribal students of the state will get free coaching Under the Aakanksha scheme, 400 students will be selected for JEE through state-level entrance examination in the academic session 2024-25. The training for JEE will be organised in Bhopal for 400 students, NEET in Indore for 200 students, and CLAT in Jabalpur for 200 students.

Tech savvy approach

The students selected for coaching under the Aakanksha scheme will also be given residential facilities at the coaching centre. Along with this, they will also be given guidance along with books and stationery. These students will also be given tablets, for which internet and data plan facilities will also be provided free of cost.