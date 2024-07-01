Doctors’ Day Special: Indore Doctors Pave Way For A Green And Healthy Habitat | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While continuing their mission to save lives and treat patients, doctors in Indore are also striving to create a greener and healthier environment for city residents. On the eve of Doctors’ Day, the doctors have taken a remarkable initiative aimed at mitigating rising temperatures and enhancing greenery and embarked on an ambitious project to develop a Miyawaki forest on their campus.

The project, spearheaded by the Medical Teachers' Association with support from alumni both in India and abroad, seeks to plant 4k saplings using the Japanese Miyawaki method in a 650-square-feet area. This initiative addresses environmental challenges exacerbated by extensive cement concrete development in Indore.

The idea took root during a meeting of the Medical Teachers' Association and received enthusiastic support from Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, who identified a suitable location for the forest. With an estimated budget of Rs 10 lakh, the project has already secured Rs 8.5 lakh in donations from various batches of doctors and fundraising efforts.

Dr Archana Verma, a key person in the project, had even cut short her trip and saved money to contribute towards making the forest a reality in the heart of the city. She emphasised the urgency of the initiative, noting that temperatures had soared above 40 degrees this year, leading to a surge in hospital admissions. ‘If this trend continues, future generations will face even greater challenges,’ she warned.

Dr Verma added, ‘We have started the initiative and planted 200 saplings of different species on Sunday. We are working to plant over 4k trees with the help of doctors including the alumni,’ she said. The project has garnered significant support from senior professors, including Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dr Sumit Shukla, Dr VP Pandey, and Dr Arvind Verma Jhangir reflecting a collective commitment to a greener and healthier Indore.

IMA vows to plant 10K saplings in 51 lakh target

President of IMA-Indore Dr Narendra Patidar said that they have planned to plant over 10k saplings in the initiative of planting 51 lakh saplings by Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. ‘We have over 3k members and we are requesting each member to plant at least 3-4 saplings,’ he added.

JDA plants sapling in hostels

Junior Doctors Association (JDA) also participated in the initiative and planted saplings in hostels’ premises. ‘We have planted saplings and give responsibility to each doctor to take care of it and name the tree on their names,’ JDA president Dr Nayan Jain said.

Planting saplings is a crucial step towards a healthier life. Trees purify our air, reduce temperatures and provide a habitat for wildlife. By greening our surroundings, we can prevent diseases and create a better future for generations.

As doctors, we see the impact of pollution and heat on health daily. Planting trees is a simple yet powerful way to combat these issues. Let's join hands in creating a green, healthy environment for everyone

Trees are nature's lifeline. They absorb pollutants, cool our cities and support mental well-being. By planting saplings, we're not just planting trees; we're planting hope for a healthier, disease-free future

Healthy lives begin with a healthy environment. Planting saplings helps reduce pollution, provides cleaner air and mitigates climate change. Let's nurture our planet as we do our patients, ensuring a sustainable, healthy life for all

Trees are essential for a healthy life. They filter our air, cool our climate and reduce the risk of respiratory diseases. By planting saplings, we're investing in a healthier, more resilient community for ourselves and future generations

Spandan Doctors Cultural Group: Doctors present love story of a doctor through musical performances

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the eve of Doctors’ Day, Spandan Doctors Cultural Group organised a musical programme titled Shaadi.com on Sunday. ‘A doctor is also a common man, in his life too, love, romance, marriage, disgrace and shehnai are the same. It was presented beautifully on the stage. This was the 132nd performance of Spandan Doctors which was given a boost by India's victory and golden rain,’ Dr Sanjay Londhe said.

The programme witnessed performances by Dr Manoj Dr Pinak Bhatnagar, Dr Hemant Mandovara, Dr Ruchi Shah, Dr Shailakshi Verma, Dr Nikita Bhatnagar, Dr Pramod Neema, Dr Moon Jain, Dr Anurag Shrivastava, Dr Atul Bhatt, Dr Sanjay Londhe, Dr Amit Verma and others.

The programme began with a group rendition of patriotic song Baar Baar Ho in celebration of India's victory. The directorial performance of Dr Sanjay Londhe earned applause from the audience with his witty dialogues. The music was composed by Kapil Rathore and Abhijeet Gaur. ‘The echoes of this programme will remain in the minds of the audience for many days,’ Dr Londhe said.