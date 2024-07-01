MP: Rs 72,000 Cr Project To Irrigate 3.37 Lakh Hectares In State; Govt To Receive Rs 32,000 Cr From The Centre

Photo: Unsplash

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Parwati, Kalisindh, and Chambal (PKC) river link project will benefit 13 districts each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan upon completion, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressing a †programme at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre on Sunday. The chief ministers of the two states - MP's Mohan Yadav and Rajasthan's Bhajan Lal Sharma- †finalized the project after addressing its shortcomings.

Highlighting the project details , Yadav said the project, costing around Rs 72,000 crore, will see MP receiving Rs 32,000 crore from the Centre and Rajasthan getting Rs 37,000 crore. Under the project, a total of 6.17 lakh hectares of land will be irrigated of which 3.37 lakh hectares belongs to MP benefitting the districts including Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Guna, Gwalior and Bhind.

Chief minister said that like Ram Van Gaman Path, the Krishna Gaman Path can be prepared. Lord Krishna traveled to Ujjain via Rajasthan, and a circuit could be established, he added.

The two chief ministers talked about the possibilities of tourism, religious circuit, a common space of Cheetah of Kuno as the feline are travelling up to borders of Rajasthan Bara district and the tiger of Ranthambore are venturing into MP.

They also explored potential cultural exchange and also medical tourism possibilities, as medical colleges are located in MP's bordering districts. Rajasthan CM expressed interest in including Indore in the state's Maharana Pratap circuit and Ujjain in the Shyam Khatu circuit. Yadav also mentioned the upcoming Ken-Betwa river link project, which is expected to change the futures of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh once completed.