Indore: Tribal student suffering from sickle cell anaemia ends life 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 11 girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the bathroom of her hostel late on Tuesday.

She was suffering from sickle cell anaemia for a few years. Police said that the girl was depressed because of her ailment due to which she took such an extreme step. However, no suicide note was recovered from her.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge RD Kanwa said that the deceased has been identified as Shivani Jamra a Class 11 (Biology) student, a resident of Tanda in Dhar district. She was studying in a government school and was staying in a tribal hostel (girls) in Tejaji Nagar area. One of her roommates reached the bathroom and found her hanging at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday. At that point of time, the girl was alive and her roommates with the help of the hostel teacher took her to the hospital where she died during treatment. Later, the police were informed. The police did not find any suicide note from the spot but found a diary containing certain details.

Preliminary investigation revealed that she was an excellent student and had obtained 87 per cent marks in Class 10.

Father Rumal Singh Jamra, who is a teacher in a government school in Tanda, informed media persons that his daughter was studying in Eklavya Awasiya Vidyalaya from the time she was in Class VI. She had talked with her parents on Saturday but didn’t tell them anything about her problem.