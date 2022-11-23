Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan waives off betterment tax on colonies along RE-2

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the bhoomi pujan programme of Bhanwarkuan Square flyover on Tuesday | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the cancellation of the betterment tax (vikas shulk) imposed on colonies along the RE-2 on Tuesday.

He said this during a bhoomi pujan programme of Indore Development Authority’s two flyovers, to be constructed at Bhanwarkuan Square and Khajrana Square. Bhanwarkuan Square flyover is being constructed for Rs 47.27 crore and Khajrana Square for Rs 41.18 crore.

“There is no need for imposing any such tax on the residents living in colonies,” said CM Chouhan. He also made several other announcements for the development of the city and surrounding areas that were demanded by the local public representatives.

CM said, “The Rau lake which is spread over 150 acres and neglected will be handed over to the Rau Nagar Parishad. Ghat will be developed at Kalaria along the Gambhir river. MR 3 is also approved.” All these demands were made by senior BJP leader Madhu Verma.

MLA of Indore-4 Assembly constituency, Malini Gaur, demanded a flyover at Mhow Naka and CM Chouhan sanctioned the flyover. “Now you will not only walk, but you will fly in the sky. Ropeway/cable cars will be introduced in the city in several areas. After 10 years, Indore will move ahead of Bengaluru and Hyderabad,” said CM Chouhan.

CM also announced that Khelo India events would be held in the city.

“Now you can not only study but also play and bring laurels in sports as well,” said CM. He also warned of strict against people involved in illegal drug and liquor trade and said the drive against such elements would continue.