Indore: City being spruced up to welcome 4,000 PIOs from 80 countries

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While beautification works are going in full swing in the city, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav here on Monday said that nearly 4000 Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) from about 80 countries are going to participate in the much-talked-about 17th Indian Diaspora Convention scheduled from January 8-10.

Rooms for them have been booked in as many as 37 hotels mostly located in and around Vijay Nagar area, where Brilliant Convention Centre – the venue of the diaspora convention - is situated.

“Apart from hotels, homestay arrangements have also been made for about 70 NRI families,” the mayor said while addressing a seminar organised for inviting suggestions from the intelligentsia and eminent persons of the city.

Apart from the mayor, divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, collector Ilayaraja T and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal were also present on the dais.

“We have booked rooms in 37 hotels from January 5 to January 12. Though Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) is a three-day affair, we will also need rooms for our guests coming to participate in the two-day Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) scheduled on January 11 and 12,” Pal said.

She said that they are making route plans, special cleanliness plans and sight-seeing plans for the visiting diaspora.

“Around 80 to 90 per cent of NRIs coming to Indore may not have visited this city earlier. So, they would search about Indore on the web and come to know that it’s the cleanest city in the country. We have to go the extra mile during their stay in the city to show them why we are the cleanest city,” Pal said.

She stated that they have planned thematic light decoration in the city. “All iconic buildings, Sarafa, Chhapan Dukan and other prominent places will be decorated with thematic lights for 10 days,” she added.

Pal stated that they have also thought of giving a place for displaying local leather toys at the venue and gifting Indore's namkeen and sweets as a token of gratitude to the diaspora.

Sharma added that they are making a booklet which will carry information about local and nearby tourist destinations in Malwa and Nimar regions. “They will be provided with the booklet so that they can choose the places they wish to visit. We are going to take help of the tourism department to ensure the guests do not face any difficulty in visiting these places,” he went on to add.

Ilayaraja, who recently took charge as collector, said that he did not doubt the success of the convention given the enthusiasm people of Indore are showing for the convention.

Kite flying competition on agenda

Indore Municipal Corporation is going to hold a kite flying competition for NRIs tentatively on land owned by Reliance Company in Vijay Nagar.

Industrialist Sachin Bansal gave the kite flying competition idea which the Mayor liked and asked Pal to arrange for it.

Shops at Chhapan Dukan to offer signature snacks for free

A representative from shops at Chhapan Dukan, Gunjan Sharma said that they have decided to offer their signature snacks to visiting NRIs for free. He said that all the shopkeepers have agreed to this. He also stated that they have also decided not to overcharge the diaspora.

Suggestion of intelligentsia

Padma Shri Janak Palta suggested removing all flexes from the cleanest city and giving training to volunteers for the convention. She also said that there should be a health emergency plan on the agenda.

Social activist Anil Bhandari said that the PBD convention should be planned in such a way that it turns out to be the maximum carbon credit-earning event in the world.

Senior educationalist Ramesh Mangal stated that a star pin should be put on the blazers of the visiting NRIs for their identification.

Another educationalist Shristi Pathak said that students having start-up ideas should be given chance to present the same before NRIs.

AIMP president Yogesh Mehta said that they are ensuring hassle-free visits of NRIs to the industries in the city if they wish to do so. The same announcement was made by Pithampur Audhyogik Sangathan president Gautam Kothari as well as Indore Management Association president Akhilesh Rathi.

One person suggested starting the event with the blowing of a conch shell (shankh) and amid the recital of mantras. The suggestion was immediately accepted.

Influencers should get active on social media: Mayor

The mayor appealed to the influencers to get active on social media right from today for portraying a good image of Indore. The NRIs coming to the city must have started checking on social media to enquire about Indore. Now is the right time for portraying a good image of Indore, he said. He said that a photography competition will also be organised during this period and the best photo of the activities carried out during the convention will be awarded. The mayor also stated that IMC should release a book named Nagarik which was discontinued. It will be started again. Its first edition will be released during the convention, he added.

