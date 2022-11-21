MP: Indore sarafa trader duped of Rs 8L by 2 men on the pretext of taking sample of jewellery

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A sarafa trader was duped of Rs 8 lakh by two persons who reached his shop on the pretext of inspecting his jewellery to become his business partner. The accused took jewellery weighing around 180 grams and fled after showing fake receipts of online payment to the sarafa trader. Two persons were captured in footage of a CCTV installed near the spot. No arrests have been made till the filing of this report.

According to Sarafa police station-in-charge Sunil Sharma, trader Jahir Ali stated in his complaint that he had posted an advertisement of his gold ornaments on the Internet. The trader’s son had received a phone call from a person who introduced himself as Nirmal Jain from Hyderabad. He told the complainant that he had seen the advertisement and was interested in doing business with him.

After gaining his trust, the accused said his brother was in Indore and he could visit his shop at Sarafa Market. A couple of days ago, a man named Nitin Jain, along with another man, visited the shop of the complainant and introduced himself as the owner of Shilpi Jewellers of Hyderabad. After giving his brother, Nirmal’s reference, the accused told the trader to show some jewellery made by him.

After inspecting jewellery, the accused ordered jewellery weighing around 180 grams. The accused told the complainant he would make a payment through NEFT. He showed four fake receipts of Rs 8 lakh and informed the trader to check the payment after a few minutes. After that, the accused fled from there.

When the trader did not get the money credited to his bank account, he approached the bank and showed the receipts given by the accused. The bank told him the receipts were fake. The complainant then lodged a police complaint.

TI Sharma said two persons were captured on a CCTV installed in the market and the police were looking for them. Information about the accused is also being gathered on the basis of the mobile phone number.