Indore: Trial run of toy train at Nehru Park on Monday or Tuesday

Representative Image | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The trial run of the toy train at Nehru Park will be held on Monday or Tuesday, said Smart City Project officials. The toy train, which will run on electricity, was brought from Jodhpur to Nehru Park on Friday.

It stopped running in 2013.

Now, a Rajasthan-based company will run the toy train. Around Rs 60 lakh was spent on making it.

The toy train will have three coaches, in which 36 children can sit at a time. The train will take the children for a 700-meter stretch. Tunnels and water sprays have also been built along the track route.

The fare has been kept at Rs 50.

For the last three years, the work of beautifying Nehru Park has been going on at a slow pace.